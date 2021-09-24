Hyderabad doctor tops Telangana, AP in Civils

Gets 20th rank; many aspirants from city crack UPSC

Aspirants from two Telugu states bagged impressive ranks in the Civil Services examinations with P. Srija of Hyderabad securing the 20th rank and topping the two Telugu states.

A medical doctor from Osmania Medical College, Srija bagged the rank in her very first attempt with the optionals being from her core subjects. The daughter of a nurse in Primary Health Centre in Jangaon Srija will get the home cadre for her rank. From being medical doctor to a civil servant, she says she can serve better in public life than in medical profession. She attributes her success to her father Srinivas Podishetty’s dream.

The State topper who hails from Warangal says she was ably guided by V. Gopalkrishna of Brain Tree, Balalatha of CSB IAS Academy and Cyberabad Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat for the personality test. The 66th ranker, Anisha Srivastava, an alumnus of NASR school, is a resident of RK Puram. The 317th ranker, Gouthami, hailing from the city, is an Architecture graduate from NIT Nagpur and her mother too is a staff nurse.

Other Telugus who figured in the top ranks are Rallapalli Jagat Sai (32), Anisha Shrivastav (66), Rahul Dev Boora (76), Kavali Meghana (83), Challapalle Yashwanth Kumar Reddy (93), Baddeli Chandrakanth Reddy (120) and MVNV Lakshmi Soujanya (127). Telugu candidates have taken coaching from multiple institutes like Brain Tree, Analog Institute, CSB IAS Academy, RC Reddy IAS Study Circle.

Srikanth Vinnakota of Analog IAS Institute said that 95 of their students from across the country emerged successful this year including 16 candidates from the two Telugu states. Some of them include Sarthak Agrawal (17), Shashwat Tripurari (19), Sadaf Choudhary (23), Rallapalli Jagat Sai (32), Devagudi Mounica (75) and Yaswanth Kumar Reddy (93).

Director, Brain Tree, Gopalakrishna said the candidates deserve accolades given their preparation under severe psychological and physical stress due to COVID. Some toppers from Brain Tree include Srija P (20), V.S. Narayana Sarma (33), Anisha Srivastav (66), Shobhika Pathak (248), P. Gouthami (317) and Tirupathi Rao Ganta (441). A statement from RC Reddy Study Circle said that 16 of their students secured good ranks.