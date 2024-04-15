GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad car dealer’s Lamborghini set on fire by rivals

April 15, 2024 11:39 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A luxury car worth about ₹80 lakh of a high-end car dealer was burnt by his rivals in Pahadi Shareef area on Saturday evening. Police booked a case against the gang who posed as potential buyers to set the vehicle on fire. 

Inspector of Pahadi Shareef police, P. Guruva Reddy, said that the car, a Lamborghini with a Delhi registration, was a 15-year-old vehicle. “Neeraj, a high-end car dealer, was approached by some potential buyers asking him to bring the car to Mamidipally. However, it turned out it was Ahmed and others, who had differences with him in the past about commissions and decided to burn the car down,” said the Inspector. 

The car, which was completely gutted in flames and damaged, was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL). A case was booked against Ahmed and others under section 435 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) of the IPC. 

