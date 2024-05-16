Hyderabad braces for rain on Thursday as IPL match hangs in balance

With rains already affecting some parts of Hyderabad and more expected across other areas in the next few hours, Hyderabadis are hoping that the weather doesn’t interfere with the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal this evening.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers, with occasional intense spells and gusty winds for Thursday evening and night in the Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally zones of Hyderabad. Many Hyderabadis have turned to social media to ask weather experts and the IMD about the rain forecast for Uppal during the match.

At 2 p.m., the IMD issued a rain warning for various parts of the state, including Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Rangareddy districts, advising people to monitor the weather and be prepared to move to safer locations if conditions worsen. Then at 3 p.m, the IMD issued a thundershower alert for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

As of Thursday afternoon, areas such as Kondapur, Kompally, KPHB, Bachupally, and Nacharam had already received light rain. The Director of Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management of GHMC took to X sharing the weather update and asking citizens to be vigilant.

Isolated rainfall is expected today in some parts of Hyderabad city. Citizens may dial 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for GHMC-DRF assistance.@gadwalvijayainc@TSMAUDOnline@CommissionrGHMC@GHMCOnlinepic.twitter.com/EKJU413D5z — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) May 16, 2024