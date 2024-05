IMD issues three-day thunderstorm alert for Hyderabad

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow thunderstorm alert for Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana for the next three days from May 16. Over the next 48 hours, Hyderabad will experience generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds in certain areas.

According to an IMD release, isolated places in the districts of Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal are very likely to experience thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds on Thursday. This alert will be in effect until May 18, according to IMD.