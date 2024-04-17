GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad-bound flights grounded as adverse weather hits Dubai

April 17, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Over the past two days, Dubai has been grappling with adverse weather conditions, causing disruptions in flight services. Images of flooding at Dubai International Airport circulated widely on social media, worsening the situation for travellers, including those flying to and from Hyderabad.

On Wednesday, a total of 12 flights between Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and Dubai International Airport were cancelled, while several others experienced delays. The affected flights belonged to major carriers such as Emirates, IndiGo, FlyDubai and Air India, leaving many passengers stranded and their travel plans in disarray. Unlike Tuesday, when disruptions mainly occurred in the evening, Wednesday saw disruptions throughout the day. Similar impacts were felt in other major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore. Passengers expressed their concerns and uncertainties on social media platform X, seeking information about their travel arrangements.

Meanwhile, Dubai Airport on its X handle has advised passengers not to come to the airport unless absolutely necessary. “Flights continue to be delayed and diverted, please check your flight status directly with your airline. We are working hard to return to normalcy as quickly as possible,” they said.

Emirates airline, whose hub is Dubai International Airport, also took to X saying customers with flights scheduled for 17 April are advised not to go to Dubai, as check-in remains suspended for all flights. Air India also said that flight operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) were disrupted due to inclement weather yesterday, leading to cancellations and delays. The airline has asked passengers to contact the customer care for alternative options.

Telangana / Hyderabad / weather / flood / rains

