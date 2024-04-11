GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad | Book fair at Ameerpet metro station

April 11, 2024 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Kitab Lovers Book Fair will be held at Ameerpet Metro Station Concourse from April 10 to 14.

Kitab Lovers Book Fair will be held at Ameerpet Metro Station Concourse from April 10 to 14. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd is partnering with Kitab Lovers Book Fair to transform the Ameerpet metro station concourse level into a haven for book lovers offering a diverse selection of new and pre-loved titles across various genres from April 10 to 14, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Visitors can browse a vast collection of books across various genres like novels, biographies, children’s stories, etc. Chief guest for the launch was HPS-Begumpet student 12-year-old Akarshana Satish who has been championing the ‘Free Library Movement’. L&TMRH MD & CEO KVB Reddy, chief strategy officer Murali Varadarajan and others were present, said a press release.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.