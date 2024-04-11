April 11, 2024 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd is partnering with Kitab Lovers Book Fair to transform the Ameerpet metro station concourse level into a haven for book lovers offering a diverse selection of new and pre-loved titles across various genres from April 10 to 14, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Visitors can browse a vast collection of books across various genres like novels, biographies, children’s stories, etc. Chief guest for the launch was HPS-Begumpet student 12-year-old Akarshana Satish who has been championing the ‘Free Library Movement’. L&TMRH MD & CEO KVB Reddy, chief strategy officer Murali Varadarajan and others were present, said a press release.