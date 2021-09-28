Hyderabad-Bengaluru road traffic disrupted

For the second year in a row, the Hyderabad-Bengaluru traffic flow was disrupted for a few hours due to the overflowing water of Appacheruvu in the southern part of the city.

Traffic was partially restored at 10 a.m. after police turned the one-way road into two-way, clearing the blocked vehicular traffic. The lake water blocked the Hyderabad-Airport road while the Airport-Hyderabad road was functional. Earlier in the day, Hyderabad police asked motorists to use the Outer Ring Road to reach the airport.

The Appacheruvu, which broke its bank on Monday night, is a small water body between the Jalpally lake and Premavathi Lake.

A new overbridge is being constructed in Gaganpahad area and has remained incomplete over the past two years leading to vehicular congestion on one of the busiest stretches of highway that links Hyderabad to the airport at Shamshabad.