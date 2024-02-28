GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Husbands of three KMC corporators, two others booked

February 28, 2024 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The Karimnagar rural police on Wednesday registered a case against five persons, including husbands of three women corporators of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation (KMC), on charges of house trespass, criminal intimidation and extortion, police said.

Edla Ashok, husband of 25th division corporator, K Srinivas, husband of 2nd division corporator, T Balaiah, husband of 20th division corporator, are among those booked by the police on a complaint by a government teacher of Vivekanandapuri in Karimnagar.

One of them is a close aide of an influential BRS leader of Karimnagar.

The police have filed an FIR under Sections  386, 452, 457, 506, 120 B r/w 34 of the IPC.

In a separate case earlier this month, the Karimnagar rural police have arrested Kola Prashanth, husband of 17th division corporator, S Krishna Goud, husband of 18th division corporator, owing allegiance to the BRS, on charges of cheating a person using forged land documents.

