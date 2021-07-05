The managements of Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet and Ramanthapur have announced a 100% fee waiver for students who have lost a parent/earning parent to COVID-19 and a further reduction of ₹10,000 on annual tuition fee for the current academic year of 2021-22 for all students, on Monday. It has already rolled back the 10% of the proposed fee hike for this year and even in the last academic year due to the pandemic-induced prolonged shutdown, a press release informed.
HPS to waive fees of students who lost a parent to COVID
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD,
July 05, 2021 20:53 IST
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD,
July 05, 2021 20:53 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jul 5, 2021 8:54:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/hps-to-waive-fees-of-students-who-lost-a-parent-to-covid/article35154244.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story