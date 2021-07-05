HPS to waive fees of students who lost a parent to COVID

The managements of Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet and Ramanthapur have announced a 100% fee waiver for students who have lost a parent/earning parent to COVID-19 and a further reduction of ₹10,000 on annual tuition fee for the current academic year of 2021-22 for all students, on Monday. It has already rolled back the 10% of the proposed fee hike for this year and even in the last academic year due to the pandemic-induced prolonged shutdown, a press release informed.