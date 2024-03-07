GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hot dry weather in store for Hyderabad

March 07, 2024 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Street vendors use umbrellas and sheets to cover themselves and their wares from Sun near Charminar in old city of Hyderabad. File

Street vendors use umbrellas and sheets to cover themselves and their wares from Sun near Charminar in old city of Hyderabad. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Partly cloudy skies with day temperature hovering around 37° C (two degrees above normal) are in store for the twin cities on Thursday, according to a weather bulletin issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

During night, the temperature is likely to be 24° C or four degrees above normal, the bulletin added.

The weather forecast for the next three days is dry with the maximum temperatures expected in the range of 36-39° C, while the minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 20-23° C. Within GHMC limits, maximum temperatures are expected in the range of 35-37° C, while the minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 22-24° C.

In the State, the highest maximum temperature of 39.5° C was recorded at Dharur (Jogulamba Gadwal) while in the city, the highest maximum temperature of 39.2° C was recorded at Shaikpet, said the weather report by the TSDPS.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.