Hot dry weather in store for Hyderabad

March 07, 2024 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Partly cloudy skies with day temperature hovering around 37° C (two degrees above normal) are in store for the twin cities on Thursday, according to a weather bulletin issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

During night, the temperature is likely to be 24° C or four degrees above normal, the bulletin added.

The weather forecast for the next three days is dry with the maximum temperatures expected in the range of 36-39° C, while the minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 20-23° C. Within GHMC limits, maximum temperatures are expected in the range of 35-37° C, while the minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 22-24° C.

In the State, the highest maximum temperature of 39.5° C was recorded at Dharur (Jogulamba Gadwal) while in the city, the highest maximum temperature of 39.2° C was recorded at Shaikpet, said the weather report by the TSDPS.