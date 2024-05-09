Hospital in Hyderabad offers free consultations for voters on May 13

AIG Hospitals Hyderabad announced a special initiative on the occasion of Lok Sabha elections. On May 13, which is the date of the polling in Telangana, the hospital will provide complimentary consultations and offer a 50% discount on laboratory investigations, with no price restrictions, to all voters who have exercised their democratic right. Individuals can show their voted finger and avail the offer.

“As a nation, it’s crucial to acknowledge the potency of our collective voice. This initiative serves to remind citizens of their civic responsibility and encourages active engagement in the democratic process. By incentivising voter participation, the hospital aims to foster a sense of civic pride and duty among all citizens,” said Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of AIG Hospital about the initiative.

Organizations providing similar offers to encourage voting can share the information with The Hindu at hyderabaddesk-at-thehindu.co.in