Honour for 14 TS police officers

Inspector-General of Police (Crime Investigation Department) Palkamsetti Pramod Kumar and Sub Inspector (Civil), Cyberabad Police Commissionerate Thota Subramanyam have been awarded President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service on the occasion of Independence Day.
Mr. Kumar, who is also in-charge Deputy Inspector-General of Karimnagar and Warangal ranges, is also holding full additional charge as Warangal Police Commissioner.
Twelve other officers from the Telangana Police Department were awarded Indian Police Medal for their meritorious service by the President.
The officers include Bhongir ACP N Bhujanga Rao, Deputy Director Anti Corruption Bureau - M Ravinder Reddy, Cyberabad Cyber Crimes ACP - Ch. Yadagiri Srinivas Kumar, TSSP Additional Commandant (4th Battalion), Warangal - M. Jayaraju, DSP (Intelligence), Hyderabad - D Anand Kumar, DSP (Counter Intelligence) - P Venkatagiri, Additional SP Bhadradri Kothagudem - B Kistaiah, DSP (RBVRR TSSP) - K Ravinder Reddy, Inspector IT&C (Technical Service) - E Nagaraju and Malkajgiri Zone Special Branch Sub-Inspector - Shaik Sadiq Ali.
Meanwhile, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar appreciated SI Subramanyam for bagging President’s Police Medal. The officer joined the police department in 1984 as constable and got promoted as head constable in 2002. Later in 2013, he was promoted as Assistant Sub-Inspector, and in 2018 - as SI. Presently, he is working in KPHB Colony police station.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath