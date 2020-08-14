Honour for 14 TS police officers

Awarded medal for distinguished, meritorious service

Inspector-General of Police (Crime Investigation Department) Palkamsetti Pramod Kumar and Sub Inspector (Civil), Cyberabad Police Commissionerate Thota Subramanyam have been awarded President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service on the occasion of Independence Day.

Mr. Kumar, who is also in-charge Deputy Inspector-General of Karimnagar and Warangal ranges, is also holding full additional charge as Warangal Police Commissioner.

Twelve other officers from the Telangana Police Department were awarded Indian Police Medal for their meritorious service by the President.

The officers include Bhongir ACP N Bhujanga Rao, Deputy Director Anti Corruption Bureau - M Ravinder Reddy, Cyberabad Cyber Crimes ACP - Ch. Yadagiri Srinivas Kumar, TSSP Additional Commandant (4th Battalion), Warangal - M. Jayaraju, DSP (Intelligence), Hyderabad - D Anand Kumar, DSP (Counter Intelligence) - P Venkatagiri, Additional SP Bhadradri Kothagudem - B Kistaiah, DSP (RBVRR TSSP) - K Ravinder Reddy, Inspector IT&C (Technical Service) - E Nagaraju and Malkajgiri Zone Special Branch Sub-Inspector - Shaik Sadiq Ali.

Meanwhile, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar appreciated SI Subramanyam for bagging President’s Police Medal. The officer joined the police department in 1984 as constable and got promoted as head constable in 2002. Later in 2013, he was promoted as Assistant Sub-Inspector, and in 2018 - as SI. Presently, he is working in KPHB Colony police station.