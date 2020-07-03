Home Minister, kin discharged

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Apollo Hospitals here, was discharged on Friday. His son Azam and grandson Furqan Ahmed were also discharged from the hospital.

Mr. Ali had been admitted on Monday after testing positive the day before. He urged people not to be afraid of seeking treatment as soon as symptoms of the infection appear.

Last week, five security personnel of the 67-year-old Minister were diagnosed with COVID, following which his staff went into self-isolation and did not report, while his five gunmen were asked to quarantine themselves.