HMR to reinforce COVID-19 protocols

Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) and L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) have said deployment of trained marshals and security guards is being ramped up to reinforce awareness among passengers about the importance of social distancing and the face mask in view of the rising number of COVID positive cases in twin cities on Thursday.

Passengers have been requested to strictly adhere to these safety guidelines and any violations would attract appropriate fine. Mandatory thermal scanning of every passenger is done at each entry security point by the security personnel. Hand sanitizers are available at each entry security point for passengers to sanitize their hands before entering the metro station. These sanitizers are regularly replenished all through the day, said L&TMRH MD & CEO K.V.B Reddy.

“Recent surge in COVID cases across the country has put us all on a high alert. We are seeking passengers’ cooperation as the guidelines are for their safety and also for their co-passengers and metro staff,” he pointed out. No passenger is being allowed without wearing a mask and apart from the regular COVID-related safety announcements, each metro train carries stickers on alternate seats and on the floor for passengers to follow social distancing.

Sanitization is among the top priorities for the 55 daily metro trains which run through three corridors connecting 57 metro stations. Each metro train gets sanitized before the start of every ride. Designated station staff members sanitise passenger touch points including escalators, and lifts, among others, at every station with a frequency of 2-3 hours, he said.