History-sheeter stabbed to death

History-sheeter Kala Feroz was stabbed to death in Shivaji Nagar area under the Sanathnagar police station limits.

According to Sanathnagar police who are investigating the case, the murder took place around 12.40 a.m. on Tuesday. Kukatpally police confirmed that the victim’s rowdy-sheet was not closed and that he was a resident of Safdarnagar.

“Around five or six people intercepted the car in which Kala Feroz was moving. They flung chilli powder on the faces of the victim and his driver and attacked him with sharp weapons,” Sanathnagar police said.

Police are yet to identify the assailants. The car in which the victim was moving was allegedly taken away by the assailants and has been traced. Previous enmity is suspected to be the motive. CCTV camera footage is being gathered and analysed. A murder case has been booked and an investigation is in progress.