HFNC oxygen devices donated to railway hospitals

Some major cement companies and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) have come forward to strengthen the efforts of the SCR in providing COVID treatment at railway hospitals.
These companies have donated 12 High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) oxygen devices, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), to SCR. These HFNC devices are very useful in treating COVID-19 patients suffering from respiratory infections.
Three railway hospitals — Central Hospital, Lallaguda, and Divisional Railway Hospitals at Vijayawada and Guntakal, have been chosen for treating both serving and retired railway employees and their dependants having mild or very mild symptoms. These hospitals have ventilators. But, HFNC oxygen devices will strengthen the facilities. RVNL has donated 10 devices. Ultra Tech Cements and Bharathi Cements donated a unit each.
HFNC units will help in early treatment of COVID patients requiring regular flow using an oxygen blender, active humidifier, single heated tube and nasal cannula. It comes with inbuilt flow generator capable of delivering oxygen flow in the range of 2 to 25 litres of oxygen in paediatric mode and 10 to 60 litres in adult mode.
It comes with an inbuilt air or oxygen blender and inbuilt air source without a need for external compressor. GM Gajanan Mallya while accepting the devices, hailed the initiative.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath