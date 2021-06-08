Heavy rush at fish markets

People gather to buy their favourite varieties on ‘mrugasira karthe’

Heavy rush was witnessed at fish markets across the State on Tuesday on the auspicious occasion of setting in of ‘mrugasira karthe’ as people converged to buy their favourite varieties.

Sticking to the popular belief that consumption of fish on the first day of the age-old calendar was good for health, people thronged the markets pushing up the prices of varieties like ‘korra menu’, which was generally sold for ₹300 a kg, to ₹800 a kg on Tuesday at the wholesale market in Musheerabad. Fish that were generally available for ₹100 a kg were sold for ₹200 a kg.

The markets were crowded with people unmindful of the dangers of the spread of COVID from 4 a.m. The police were also mute spectators. About 300 tonnes of fish arrive at Musheerabad market from other cities everyday but 250 tonnes were sold out by day break on Tuesday, according to shopkeepers.

The sales were also brisk in all major towns of the State. In fact, people rushed to water tanks to make purchases at source.

On the other hand, the Hyderabad centre of India Meteorological Department has forecast extensive rains under the impact of south-west monsoon over the next three days. There will be heavy rains on June 11 and 12 owing to a depression.