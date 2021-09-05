Heavy enrolment of students in government schools

About 1.20 lakh children had migrated from private to government schools this year, Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy said.

The strength of children in government schools had gone up to 2.50 lakh, including those who shifted from private institutions, Ms. Indra Reddy said during the official Teachers Day celebrations at Ravindra Bharati on Sunday.

She said the government was trying to put the education sector back on rails after it suffered badly like all other sectors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She exhorted teachers to impart values and moral education to children. Mothers give birth to children but it is the teachers who teach how them to live, she added.

The Minister felicitated the best teachers selected by the government on the occasion. Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav was also present.