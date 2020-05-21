Hyderabad

Health officials expect surge in COVID cases

Office commuters, resumption of domestic flights worrying factors

With the spurt in movement of people after partial relaxation of lockdown, health officials expect a further surge in COVID cases in the coming few weeks.

People commuting to offices and other places, and migrant workers heading back to their home states, are two of the factors cited during discussions between health officials and district administrations.

Besides, the announcement to resume domestic flights in a calibrated manner from May 25 is weighing heavily on health officials. Sources in the department said that this possible increase in cases was discussed at a higher level before the partial relaxation of lockdown was implemented.

After two weeks of single digit or around 20 cases per day from April 25 to May 8, cases started to increase in the State from May 9. “We are expecting further rise in cases. It is disturbing that our efforts might get washed away if cases increase in the coming weeks,” said a senior health official on conditions of anonymity.

There has been a gradual increase in the number of migrants testing positive. Till May 21, a total of 99 migrants were found COVID positive.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 11:26:16 PM

