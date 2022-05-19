Health camps by family physicians today

A number of family physicians would hold health camps at their respective clinics to mark the occasion of World Family Doctors Day on Thursday (May 19).

Dementia screening camps, diabetes tests and management, free consultations and discount on lab tests would be offered by some of them. There are around 70 members in the State chapter. The theme for this year is ‘Always there to care’.

President of Academy of Family Physicians of India-Telangana chapter V. Sreenivas said that family physicians manage common health ailments irrespective of age, gender and organ. A few countries follow a model where in a family physician is accountable to a set of families (100-200 or more), he added, That is to say, the doctor has to take care of the health of the families, and refer them to secondary or tertiary care facilities based on the health condition.

Dr Sreenivas has urged the State government to adopt the model here too as family physicians manage most of the common diseases.