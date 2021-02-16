HC reserves order on Vijaya Dairy assets case

AP challenges Talangana GO taking over the main assets of APDDCF

Telangana High Court has reserved orders in a writ petition filed by Andhra Pradesh State government challenging the decision of its counterpart in Telangana taking over assets of Andhra Pradesh Dairy Development Co-operative Federation.

In 2016, Telangana government brought out a GO taking over the main assets of Secunderabad’s Lallaguda-based APDDCF office. The AP government challenged the GO stating that it was against the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act under which separate Telangana State was carved out.

AP Advocate-General S. Sriram contended that the federation was under IX schedule and hence its assets should be shared by the two States as per the AP Reorganisation Act. Telangana Advocate-General B.S. Prasad argued that as per Section 53 of the said Act assets located in the geographical jurisdiction of a State belong to the same State.

After hearing contentions of the two parties, a bench of Justices M.S. Ramachadra Rao and T. Amarnath Goud reserved judgement in the case.