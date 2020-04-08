HC notice over crowds at rythu bazars, markets

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the government over rythu bazars and markets getting choked with people, triggering possible spread of coronavirus during the ongoing lockdown.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice T. Amarnath Goud instructed the government to file a counter-affidavit on the matter by April 16. The bench took up as a PIL petition a letter written by lawyer G. Ronal Raju expressing apprehensions that failure of the officials to ensure social distancing at rythu bazars and markets would result in further spread of the pandemic.

The lawyer sought a direction to the government to install disinfecting tunnels at all places like markets, courts and public places with its own funds or with the assistance of philanthropists. Directing the government to explain its stand on the matter, the bench posted the plea to April 17.

The bench also took up three more letters as PIL petitions written by lawyers on different issues connected to COVID-19. All the four pleas would be heard on April 17. Lawyer K. Karunasagar, in his letter, stated that inadequate security for doctors and other medical staff at hospitals attending coronavirus patients was posing threat to their lives.

Citing an attack on doctors and damage to hospital property by the family members of a patient, who died of coronavirus, at Gandhi Hospital, the lawyer contended that the police department should take responsibility for the safety of doctors and others at the hospital. He stated that such attacks had been reported in Khammam and Nizamabad districts. The lawyer sought a direction to the police to invoke non-bailable sections of law against those involved in the attacks.

HC senior lawyer S. Satyam Reddy wrote to the Chief Justice, stating that the Telangana government’s order (GO MS 27) for payment of 50% salaries to employees was against the fundamental rules. He said the GO was in conflict with another direction (GO MS 45) stating that all other public and private establishments should pay full salaries to their employees.

Another letter was written by lawyer Umesh seeking a direction over ‘police excesses’ during the ongoing lockdown. Citing the incident of police beating up a man before his minor son, the lawyer sought a direction to police to constitute an expert team to inquire into the alleged police excesses.