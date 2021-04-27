HC nod to Veer Hanuman Yatra

No more than 21 participants allowed, says judge

Justice K. Lakshman of Telangana High Court on Monday directed the authorities to give conditional permission to Vishwa Hidnu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal to take out ‘Veer Hanuman Yatra’ on Tuesday, marking Hanuman Jayanti.

The judge made it clear that total participants in the procession should not exceed 21 persons. Only one person is allowed to ride each two-wheeler. All the participants must adhere to COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Central and State governments, the direction said.

The religious procession would begin at Gowliguda Ram Mandir at 9.30 a.m. and conclude at Hanuman Mandir at Tadbund by 1.30 p.m. The judge made it clear that all participants of the procession should maintain physical distancing. The court directed VHP and Bajrang Dal, which filed writ petition seeking permission for the rally, to hold a press conference appealing to people not to assemble at one place to join the shobha yatra in view of the rising coronavirus cases.

Inspectors of all police stations, through whose jurisdiction the procession passes, were directed to record videos of the entire rally.

The Hyderabad Police Commissioner should file a report to the HC in case of any violation of the court direction on the matter. City police would initiate action against persons who violate the court orders.