HC nod for ticket price hike in some theatres

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Wednesday passed an interim direction permitting film theatres to enhance ticket prices for the new movies -- RRR, Bheema Nayak, Pushpa, Akhanda and Radheshyam -- to be released soon.

This interim order, however, is applicable to theatres that had applied for permission in this regard to the police department and the State government. Owners of some film theatres moved the HC seeking intervention for finalisation of their applications made to authorities seeking hike in ticket prices.

They sought permission for 50% hike in ticket prices of all categories. Their counsel contended that without the hike in ticket prices it would not be feasible to maintain the theatres.

Meanwhile, the Cinema Goers Association filed a petition to implead it before passing orders in the batch of writ petitions. The judge said the petition can be heard later.


