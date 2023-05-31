Harish Rao reviews works on super-speciality hospital in Warangal

May 31, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - WARANGAL

Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday directed the officials to expedite construction of the 24-storey state-of-the-art multi super-speciality hospital building of the prestigious “Warangal Health City” project here.

The Minister reviewed the works at the construction site of the mega healthcare facility with a total capacity of 2,100 beds including 800 super-speciality beds.

Speaking to the media, he said,” Currently, 14 lakh square feet of construction has been completed, accounting for approximately 60% of the entire project. The Health and the R&B Departments are working in tandem to ensure the completion and early commencement of medical services on the first ten floors of the facility. Engineers have set a November deadline for the completion of the 24-storey slab work, with the project slated for delivery by January 2024.

The objective is to provide residents of Warangal advanced healthcare services including specialised medical services in 36 different specialities without the need to travel to Hyderabad or other major cities, he added.

To facilitate efficient emergency services, dedicated six-line roads around the hospital and entrances will be designated for ambulance access, ensuring smooth access to trauma care facilities. The hospital premises will be equipped to accommodate up to 250 people with all necessary amenities, allowing relatives to stay during kidney and liver transplant surgeries.

The hospital will have special rooms for 400 resident doctors and a spacious conference hall.