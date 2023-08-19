HAML floats tenders to prepare project reports for 12 metro corridors of 278 km

August 19, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail (HAML) has invited tenders for the selection of consultants for preparing Preliminary Project Reports (PPRs) and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for Phase-III metro rail expansion corridors recently approved by the Telangana government.

HAML managing director N.V.S. Reddy informed that a total of 12 corridors covering 278 km (eight extension corridors and four corridors all along the ORR – Outer Ring Road) are divided into four packages and not more than two packages will be awarded to each successful consultancy firm.

The last date for submission of tenders is August 28 and consultancy agencies will be selected early next month. The selected consultants have to first submit PPRs within two months and carry out traffic surveys, travel demand forecasting, ridership estimates, socio-environmental assessment, alternatives analysis etc., and suggest suitable modes of public transport in the PPRs, he explained.

Consultants will later prepare DPRs in another three months, detailing the metro rail civil structures, planning of stations and depots, multi-modal integration, electric power supply, signalling and train communication, train operation plan, coaches, cost estimates, fare structure, financial analysis etc.

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao has directed PPR/DPRs to be done by reputed consultancy firms for taking care of the transport needs for the next 40-50 years for Hyderabad. Other departments like GHMC, HMDA, R&B, and related departments will be roped in for coordination under the guidance of Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao for the future-oriented public transportation plan, he explained.

Tenders issued under HAML general manager M.Vishnuvardhan Reddy said the first package has proposed metro corridors of – BHEL, Patancheru, ORR and Isnapur 13 km; L.B. Nagar, Hayatnagar and Pedda Amberpet 13 km; ORR, Patacheru interchange at NH-65, Kokapet, Narsingi interchange 22 km.

Package II includes Shamshabad junction metro station, Kothur, Shadnagar 28 km; Shamshabad airport metro station, Tukkuguda, Maheshwaram crossroads, Pharma City 26 km; ORR Interchange at Shamshabad NH 44, Tukkuguda, Bongulur, Pedda Amberpet interchange NH65 40 km.

Package III will have Uppal crossroads, ORR, Ghatkesar, Bibinagar 25 km; Tarnaka crossroads, ECIL crossroads 8 km; ORR Pedda Amberpet interchange NH 65, Ghatkesar, Shamirpet, Medchal interchange NH44 45 km.

Package IV includes double elevated flyover/metro from JBS metro rail station to Tumukunta 17 km; double elevated flyover/metro from Paradise crossroads to Kandlakoya 12 km and ORR Medchal interchange NH 44, Dundigal, Patancheru interchange NH65 29 km.

Mr.Reddy has informed that the RFP (request for proposal) documents have been up on the website, technical proposals will be opened on August 28 and shortlisted firms will be announced on August 30. Financial proposals will be opened on the same day and the contracts will be awarded on September 9 and signing of the proposals is scheduled to be held on September 15, informed a press release.