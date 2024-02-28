Gulf returnees turn emotional while narrating their tales of woes

February 28, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed at Peddur near Sircilla on Wednesday as Shivarathri Mallesh and his brother Ravi, who returned home last week after spending nearly 18 years in jail in Dubai, turned emotional while expressing their gratitude to Sircilla MLA and Former Minister K.T. Rama Rao in helping them reunite with their families.

Mr. Rama Rao on Wednesday interacted with the Gulf returnees and their family members at Peddur near the textile town.

Mallesh and Ravi were among five Gulf migrant workers from the erstwhile composite Karimnagar district, who had spent nearly 18 years in jail after being convicted in the death case of a Nepali man in Dubai.

They were set free from the jail following approval of their mercy petition recently. Four of them Mallesh, Ravi, Laxman and Hanumanthu were repatriated to India by the UAE government. Another Gulf migrant worker Venkati is expected to return to India shortly, sources said.

Laxman, one of the Gulf returnees, thanked Mr. Rama Rao for making concerted efforts since 2013 eventually helping them return home. We could come out of jail seven years ahead of our prison term and return to our native place because of your rigorous efforts, he told KTR in an emotionally choked voice.

Mr. Rama Rao recalled his visit to Kathmandu along with the Migrants Rights Council representatives P Narayana Swamy and Mandha Bheem Reddy to meet the family members of the deceased Nepali man in May 2013.

An amount of ₹15 lakh, donated by Rajasekhar, a philanthropist, was handed over to the deceased family as ‘victim’s compensation’ as per Sharia Law “Diyyah.” Efforts by some Indian lawyers in Dubai and Indian Embassy officials among others eventually paved the way for their release from the prison.

Mr. Rama Rao told the Gulf returnees that he would extend all possible support to them to become financially self-reliant.

Movie on ordeal

One of the Gulf returnees suggested that a movie on the ordeals of Gulf migrants be made to highlight the woes of lakhs of migrant workers in Gulf countries toiling hard to eke out a living away from their families and the miseries of the victims of errant travel agents.

Stating that there are ample opportunities for livelihood in Telangana, KTR exhorted the local youth to explore such opportunities to lead a better life with their families here.