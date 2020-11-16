‘Green Channel’ helps transport live organs in Hyderabad

This year alone, traffic police have facilitated transportation of live organs 13 times

How much time will it take for you to travel a distance of 36.8 km from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad to Secunderabad in rush hours? It will be not less than two hours.

But a few days ago, Hyderabad and Cyberabad police ensured it took less than 28 minutes to cover the same distance. Yes, roads were cleared of traffic to transport something special and important - a pair of lungs. The live organ was airlifted from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu for transplant at a corporate hospital in Secunderabad. The busy route was covered in less than 28 minutes as the traffic police of both the Commisisonerates provided ‘Green Channel’ for the ambulance transporting the live organ.

People are familiar with traffic police halting all vehicles on all the lanes and bylanes when the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, Governor or Chief Minister pass by. The only exception of stopping vehicles is made while transporting vital organs of the human body for transplantation. A ‘Green Channel’ is established to transport the organs from one hospital to another, or from airport to hospital, in the shortest possible time to save the precious life of patients waiting for organ transplant in the operation theatres, Hyderabad Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar told The Hindu.

Explaining how the system functions, he said that the hospital management informs him or Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) about the organ to be transported, who in turn alerts the ground staff on the designated route to facilitate hassle free movement of ambulances on the busiest roads even during peak hours. This year alone, the traffic police have facilitated transportation of live organs, including heart, kidneys and liver, 13 times, while last year they helped to transport human body parts 15 times and in 2018 the number was seven.

“It is all about coordination between hospitals and us. We always consider it as a good Samaritan act,” the chief of Hyderabad traffic police said, adding that they are at the service of people round-the-clock throughout the year. “All credit goes to our Tiger (Mr. Kumar’s codename) who tirelessly coordinates with hospitals and the ground staff to save the precious life of a person waiting for the organ to be transplanted to his body,” an officer said, recounting Mr. Kumar’s efforts in providing utmost importance to the green channel initiative.

The traffic police took the initiative on a large scale after Mr. Kumar took charge in March 2018. “Earlier too traffic police used to facilitate transportation of the organs, but not on such a large scale during peak hours,” an officer said.