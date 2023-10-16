Granules, NIPER-Mohali ink pact to establish centre of excellence in innovative, sustainable pharma development

October 16, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Drugmaker Granules India and National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Mohali, Chandigarh, have signed an MoU to establish Dr. Chigurupati Centre of Excellence in Innovative and Sustainable Pharmaceutical Development (CCE-ISPD).

Work in crucial areas such as exploring plant-based excipients, advancements in polymer-free pharmaceutical formulations, innovative methods in producing directly compressible crystals, promotion of solvent-free pharmaceutical processes and the development of resource-efficient and energy-efficient pharmaceutical products will be the focus of the proposed centre, Granules said in a release on the MoU signed recently.

Granules India has committed support for the establishment and operation of the research centre. The partnership includes establishment of laboratories and research facilities on the NIPER campus to facilitate research for development of sustainable and innovation driven pharmaceuticals. The collaboration will feature joint research initiatives, ensuring a seamless flow of knowledge between the industry and academia, the company said.