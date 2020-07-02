Govt. to release funds for SCB development

Finance Minister T Harish Rao has announced that funds from the State government will be released to the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB). The announcement was made at a meeting held at Aaranya Bhavan in the city on Thursday to discuss issues in the Cantonment area.

The meeting was attended by Sanathnagar MLA and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Medchal MLA and Labour and Employment Minister Ch Malla Reddy, officials and members of the SCB.

Mr Yadav and Mr Reddy said that many development works in the Cantonment locality were not taken up as the Central government did not grant permission, which was causing inconvenience to people.

They suggested proposals to be prepared to generate revenue from function halls. People’s representatives asked them to protect the lands in the locality which were grabbed.

Former vice-president of the SCB Banuka Narmada Mallikarjun said water supply to residents of the locality was irregular. He said that though people’s representatives claimed that 50 lakh gallons of water was supplied to the SCB, only around 30 lakh gallons was provided, leading to scarcity.