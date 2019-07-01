Govt. to invite tenders for 108 operations

The State Government has decided to call for tenders to identify the service provider for operation and maintenance of the 108 emergency responsive services in the State.

The Government has accordingly set up a high-power committee for preparation of the request for proposal documents, floating tenders and their finalisation.

The Health and Family Welfare Commissioner will be the chairman of the committee and the special officer PNPP will be the member-convenor. The 10-member committee will have representatives from the Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, State Health Transport Organisation, Transport and IT departments, among others, as its members.

The Government has set three-month deadline for the committee to complete its exercise on finalising the request for proposal and other processes for floating tenders.

In the meantime, it permitted the Health department to extend the memorandum of understanding with the GVK EMRI with effect from April 1, 2018, till the finalisation of the new service provider.