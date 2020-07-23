Hyderabad

Govt. risking students’ lives, says BJP

Provide tabs to students, says Ramchander Rao

The BJP on Wednesday told the TRS government “not to play with the lives of students” by taking up book distribution programmes in schools across the State.

“It is unfortunate that the government has issued an order for organising programmes for distribution of NT books in every school by public representatives when people are afraid of getting infected with coronavirus if they go out. After ordering people to stay at home, how can they ask students to come to schools for collecting books,” wondered MLC and city president N. Ramchander Rao.

Tabs should be distributed to students instead of books, he said.

