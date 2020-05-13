Govt. doctor drives pregnant woman to PHC, performs delivery

A doctor in Mahbubabad used his vehicle to drive a pregnant woman to a Primary Health Centre (PHC) for delivery. Dr Mohd. Mukram, medical officer of the PHC in Gangaram, also performed the delivery. The 28-year-old woman gave birth to a girl late on Tuesday night.

District Medical and Health Officer Sriram said as per established procedure, Accredited Social Health Activists and Auxiliary Nursing Midwives keep track of condition of women as their expected date of delivery approaches. The pregnant women are taken to the hospital before the due date in ‘108’ ambulances or ‘102’ vehicles. However, in case of the 28-year-old, health staff informed Dr Mukram about the woman experiencing labour pains at 8.30 p.m. on Tuesday and that she had to hospitalised immediately.

Since 108 ambulances and 102 vehicles were busy, Dr Mukram used his own car. “The hamlet in Polaram village is located 20 km from the Gangaram PHC. We travelled through a narrow route running through a forest to reach there. We picked her up and reached the PHC by 9.45 p.m. She delivered the baby at around 10.30 p.m.,” Dr Mukram said.

Both mother and child are doing well. Mahabubabad Collector V.P. Gautham appreciated Dr Mukaram’s efforts in these tough times.

A total of 63 deliveries were performed at 20 PHCs in Mahabubabad in April and 53 deliveries between May 1 and 13.