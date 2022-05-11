Govt. beefs up its diagnostics brand to cut medical expenses of poor

Eight more Diagnostic Mini Hubs opened in GHMC region; to conduct four major tests free of cost

To ensure better access to diagnostic tests and reduce out-of-pocket expenditure incurred by patients, eight more Telangana Diagnostic Mini Hubs were launched in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region on Wednesday. The one in Narsingi was inaugurated by Health Minister T. Harish Rao.

The new mini hubs are in addition to eight such existing facilities in the municipal corporation limits.

Four major diagnostic tests will be performed there -- X-Ray, ultrasound, 2-D Echo and ECG -- free of cost.

Elaborating on other diagnostic tests offered, Mr Harish Rao said they are currently conducting 57 forms of blood tests, which will soon be expanded to 134.

Blood samples can be given at Basthi Dawakhanas, and results will be sent to the registered phone number within 24 hours, the Minister added. In the past two years, around 24.72 people have given their samples, and 87.97 lakh tests conducted.

Mobile app launched

On the occasion, Mr Harish Rao launched Telangana Diagnostic Mobile App, which will guide users to locate their nearest Basthi Dawakhana, radiology labs, health and diagnostic facilities. “People can also use it to lodge their grievances and share feedback on the services provided. Their test results will be saved on the app. Patient history can be accessed through that,” he explained.

The first Telangana Diagnostic Hubs was launched in 2018. Gradually, seven more mini hubs were opened in GHMC limits where ECG, ultrasound, and X-Ray services were provided.

Talking about the construction of three new Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), he said the one already operating in Gachibowli is currently being remodelled. Around 650 sq.ft. area would be added to the existing 750 sq.ft.

Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy, TRS MP G. Ranjith Reddy and Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Vakati Karuna were among those present on the occasion.