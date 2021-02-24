Governor to meet visitors virtually

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will virtually meet people seeking an appointment with her as she was holding additional charge as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.
The virtual appointments will be fixed by Raj Bhavan officials duly following procedures, said a release. Those who get appointments will be asked to come to Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan to interact with her through video conferencing facility set up there.
Reviewing the affairs connected with the State with Raj Bhavan officials through video conference from Puducherry on Wednesday, Ms. Soundararajan expressed satisfaction that the e-office proved successful in accessing and clearing files on a daily basis.
“There are no files pending in my inbox right now. Though I am in Puducherry, I am always concerned about Telangana. On a priority basis, I am clearing all the files within no time through the e-office mode”, she said.
The release added that she was constantly monitoring and keeping a track of developments in Telangana and had been getting regular updates.
