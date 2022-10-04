Hyderabad

Governor performs Ayudha Puja at Raj Bhavan

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan performed the Ayudha Puja and Vahana Puja at Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

As part of traditional celebrations of Dasara festival, the Governor performed Ayudha Puja of the weapons of the security personnel and Vahana Puja of all the vehicles of Raj Bhavan.

Senior officers and other members of the staff joined the Governor in performing the special pujas organised near the temple inside the Raj Bhavan complex.

Ms. Soundararajan then conveyed her best wishes to all the officers and staff members.

Secretary to the Governor K. Surendra Mohan and other senior officials took part in the pujas.


