Governor attends Lord Rama’s Pattabishekotsavam in Bhadrachalam

The Governor travelled on train to Kothagudem and from there by road to Bhadrachalam

March 31, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan carrying ‘pattu vastrams’ accompanied by Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod at Sri Rama Samrajya Pushkara Pattabishekotsavam held in Bhadrachalam on Friday.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan carrying ‘pattu vastrams’ accompanied by Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod at Sri Rama Samrajya Pushkara Pattabishekotsavam held in Bhadrachalam on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

A day after the celestial wedding of Lord Rama with his consort Sita, Sri Rama Samrajya Pushkara Pattabishekotsavam (Coronation ceremony) was held amidst royal splendour at Mithila Stadium in Bhadrachalam on Friday.

The grand ceremony saw the priests adorning Lord Rama with Khadgam, Racha Mudrika, Padukalu and a glittering crown marking the “kirita dharana” ritual in the presence of scores of devotees at the impressively decorated Mithila Stadium.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod, Bhadradri Kothagudem Collector D. Anudeep and Superintendent of Police G. Vineeth were among those who witnessed the coronation ceremony.

The Governor presented “pattu vastrams” to the presiding deity of the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple at the coronation ceremony and offered special prayers at the renowned temple.

Earlier in the wee hours of the day, the Governor, along with senior officials of the Raj Bhavan, arrived at the Kothagudem railway station, after travelling by a train from Secunderabad to the coal town.

She was welcomed by the Collector and the Superintendent of Police upon her arrival at the railway station, sources said.

She then travelled to Bhadrachalam by road where she attended Sri Rama Samrajya Pushkara Pattabishekotsavam.

Tight security arrangements were put in place in and around Bhadrachalam during the visit of the Governor and other dignitaries to the temple town.

