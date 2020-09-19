Government planning to equip all hospital beds with oxygen facility: Chief Secretary

Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba have complimented the Telangana government for keeping the COVID-19 mortality rate lower than the national rate and the measures being taken to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
Mr. Goyal and Mr. Gauba held a video conference with the Chief Secretaries of 12 States, from New Delhi on Saturday and enquired about the steps being taken to contain the spread of virus.
Ramping up COVID screening tests and making testing facilities available in several locations across the State including at several Primary Health Centres, Urban Health Centres and Basthi Dawakhanas were appreciated.
Speaking at the virtual meet, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar informed that the State government was fully geared up to handle the pandemic, although the number of positive cases had started declining. Explaining various measures taken, he said COVID testing had been ramped up considerably and RT-PCR testing was being conducted on every person found to be symptomatic in the rapid antigen test. The government had also formulated a strategy to equip all beds with oxygen facilities and special focus was being laid on managing the situation in the districts too, Mr Somesh Kumar added.
Secretary Health and Family Welfare S.A.M. Rizvi and Director-Drugs Control Preeti Meena attended the e-meet.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath