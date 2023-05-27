Good pipeline of projects in Telangana, more roads, bridges, renewable energy 

May 27, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana has responded with a good pipeline of projects and going forward likely to see more demand from projects to develop roads, highways and bridges as well as renewable energy and warehousing facilities, according to India Infrastructure Finance Company Managing Director P. R. Jaishankar.

A government of India enterprise providing financial solutions to all sub-sectors of the infrastructure sector in India, IIFCL in Telangana has provided finance to some 30 infrastructure projects with a total project outlay of ₹40,017 crore thus far. The GMR Hyderabad-Vijayawada Expressways, HKR Roadways, GMR Hyderabad International Airport, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad), Warora Kurnool Transmission and Telangana Super Speciality Hospitals Corporation are some of the marquee projects that figure in its list of customers in the State.

While IIFCL does not have any State-wise allocation as its focus is on projects which are commercially viable and in public interest, “Telangana has been been responding with a good pipeline of projects be it airports and in the areas of agriculture development, water and sanitation as well as renewable energy,” said Mr. Jaishankar, who was recently in Hyderabad for a stakeholders meet.

Noting that more traction was seen in roads, highways, bridges, renewable energy and warehousing projects in Telangana, he said “we are also looking at some of the projects.”

To a query, Deputy Managing Director Pawan K. Kumar said IIFCL will be raising ₹2,000 crore through a 10-year infrastructure bonds issue next week. While the base size will be ₹500 crore, the green shoe option will be ₹1,500 crore, he said, adding it will be first such fund raise this fiscal by the company.

Multilateral agencies and banks are other sources for the company to raise funds. On the estimated fund requirement this fiscal, he said it would be ₹5,000-6,000 crore.