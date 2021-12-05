Hyderabad

Golden jubilee fete of Wesley Boys on Dec. 7

Golden jubilee celebrations of Wesley Boys Junior College, Secunderabad, will be held on December 7. College principal N. Moses Paul informed that Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Bishop-in-Medak, Church of South India, Rev. A.C. Solomon Raj will preside over the function to be attended by Commissioner of Intermediate Education Syed Omer Jaleel among others.

In 1970, the then Andhra Pradesh government permitted the Multipurpose Higher Secondary School to be converted into a Junior College.

Since inception, dozens of students from the college have made it big. The alumni includes ex-DGP Basith Ali, Justice Amarnath Goud of Tripura High Court, several businessmen and sportspersons.


