Hyderabad

Gold seized at RGIA

An air passenger was detained by Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for smuggling 1.2 kg of foreign origin gold from Jeddah.

The accused passenger, who is being questioned by the Air Intelligence Unit of Customs, concealed the yellow metal worth ₹ 48 lakh in weighing scales.

“At 7 a.m. on Friday, the accused passenger arrived by an Air India flight and he was detained,” an officer said.

