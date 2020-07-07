GMR tie-up with Groupe ADP

GMR Infrastructure Limited announced that it has successfully completed the previously announced strategic partnership with Groupe ADP under a revised share purchase agreement on Tuesday. The second tranche of the investment for 24.01% of GMR Airports Limited has been structured in two parts

A firm amount, immediately paid at second closing, for a total of ₹4,565 crore, including ₹1,000 crore equity infusion in GMR Airports Limited and earn-outs amounting to ₹1,060 crore, subject to the achievement of certain performance related targets by GMR Airports Limited up to financial year of 2024. Accordingly, Groupe ADP has increased earn-outs for GMR which are now pegged at up to ₹5,535 crore compared to the earlier ₹4,475 crore.

These earn-outs are linked to the achievement of certain agreed operating performance metrics as well as the receipt of certain regulatory clarifications over the next five years. The amount of ₹4,565 crore towards second & final tranche payment from Groupe ADP has been received. This money will primarily be used in servicing the debt which will help de-leverage GMR Group further and result in improved cash flows and profitability.

GMR will retain management control over the airports business with Groupe ADP having the customary rights and board representation at GMR Airports Limited and its key subsidiaries. The partnership between GMR and Groupe ADP is being structured as a strong strategic partnership to be built on two-way exchange of expertise, personnel, knowledge and market access. Passengers and other stakeholders will also benefit immensely and thereby setting newer industry-defining benchmarks, said an official spokesman in a press release.