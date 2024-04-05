GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Global delivery centre of PSR Tech Hub opened in Hyderabad

April 05, 2024 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu inaugurated the PSR Tech Hub global delivery centre in Hyderabad on Thursday. 

Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu inaugurated the PSR Tech Hub global delivery centre in Hyderabad on Thursday.  | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu on Thursday inaugurated the global delivery centre of technology solutions provider PSR Tech Hub in Hyderabad.

The facility is poised to offer a comprehensive suite of services elevating standards of technological innovation and client satisfaction, the company said in a release.

The launch of the centre will enable the company to streamline operations, enhance efficiency and accelerate the delivery of innovative solutions to customers across the world, chairman and managing director Pulluri Sri Ranga Rao said.

The company had recently acquired Righyitfy Solutions and Idensys Technologies. With these game‐changing additions, the company now offers an array of young generation deep‐tech products and solutions, executive director Dharma Raju Chakravaram said. PSR Tech Hub has more than 220 employees and 8 locations globally, the release said.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.