‘Give us land that is unused instead of compensation’

Mallannasagar oustees petition government

The latest statement by the State Government that it would sell off useless/unused lands in auction to make additional revenue has generated a ray of hope among oustees of Mallannasagar who wish that their demand be considered by the government.

The second schedule of Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act – 2013 (LA Act- 2013) states: “In case of irrigation project, as far as possible and in lieu of compensation to be paid for land acquired, each affected family owning agricultural land in the affected area and whose land has been acquired or lost, or who has as a consequence of the acquisition or loss of land, has been reduced to the status of marginal farmer or landless, shall be allotted, in the name of each person included in the records of rights with regard to affected family, a minimum one acre of land in the command area of the project for which the land is acquired. Provided that in every project those persons losing land and belonging to the Scheduled Castes or the Scheduled Tribes will be provided land equivalent to land acquired or two and one half acres, whichever is lower.”

Referring to this Schedule, the oustees referred to the statement of Finance Minister T. Harish Rao that they would sell lands that were useless or unused. “LA Act -2013 states that the oustees shall be provided land, a minimum of one acre in the command area of the project. We are the oustees of Etigaddakishtapur and Vemulaghat that are going to be submerged under Mallannasagar. We have filed cases for right compensation under LA Act. The government may propose some lands in the district for sale. Let the government allot those lands to us and we are ready to withdraw cases filed in the court,” Md. Hayatuddin, one of the oustees said, adding that the farmers would be happy once he has land under his control for cultivation. He said the government could withhold the compensation that was being offered to the oustees.