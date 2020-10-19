GHMC takes up sanitation, demolition drives

As part of the special sanitation drive taken up in the backdrop of floods, a total of 3049 metric tonnes of garbage has been cleared from different parts of the city on Sunday.

A statement from the GHMC informed that the flotsam was accumulated on roads at 3,564 identified locations, and is being cleared. Additional vehicles have been deployed to transport the garbage for the next three days.

The Entomology wing has deployed 125 teams with 1400 workers to carry out anti-larval operations wherever stagnant water is found. A total of 156 locations with stagnant rain water have been identified.

Special drive has also been taken up by the Town Planning wing to clear the building debris on roads to facilitate free flow of traffic.

A total of 45 locations with construction debris have been identified on 56 stretches in nine circles, of which 25 have been cleared so far, using the concessionaire agency vehicles.

Another statement from GHMC informed that a total of 59 dilapidated structures in the city have been pulled down starting from October 12, taking the total number of demolitions in this season to 287. Notices have been issued to the owners of 545 more buildings. while 33 dilapidated buildings have been vacated, and 140 residents evacuated to safer places. The Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar cautioned about heavy rains for the coming three days, and urged people residing in decrepit buildings to vacate them.