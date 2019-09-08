GHMC officials inspect mosquito control measures

GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar and other officials hit the road on Saturday to inspect works pertaining to curb the recent mosquito menace in various parts of the city.

Mr. Lokesh Kumar toured Nagole and Uppal areas at L.B. Nagar zone and inspected the operations taken up by the sanitation and entomology wings.

In Amberpet, an awareness rally was taken up about seasonal diseases, where legislator Kaleru Venkatesh participated.

Field level inspections were also carried out at Jambagh, Mangalhat, Lalapet, Lakshminagar, Barkatpura, Patancheru, Ambedkar Nagar, Vivekananda Nagar, Rajendranagar, Kavadiguda and other areas.

Additional Commissioner Shruthi Ojha visited the houses of dengue patients at Jambagh and Mangalhat, and asked residents to ensure there was no stagnant water in old tyres and containers.

Spraying operations

Zonal Commissioners J. Shankaraiah, Musharraf Ali, Hari Chandana, S. Srinivas Reddy, K. Srinivas Reddy and Chief Entomologist A. Rambabu, besides various deputy commissioners, inspected different colonies in their respective purviews and monitored the spraying operations.

Later, Mr. Lokesh Kumar conducted a review meeting, and asked officials to be alert for the coming two months, as mosquito-borne diseases were most likely to be rampant till November-end. Slums with a history of dengue and circles such as Hayatnagar, Malakpet, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Rajendranagar, Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Amberpet, Moosapet and Qutbullahpur, which had witnessed dengue and malaria cases during the recent past, should be paid special attention and continuous anti-larval operations should be taken up till November-end, he instructed.

A minimum of 150 colonies and slums should be covered daily using the 150 portable and 10 large fogging machines, he said.

He also issued directions for immediate response and resolution of complaints with regard to mosquito menace and sanitation received on various platforms.