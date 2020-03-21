GHMC headquarters deserted, MMTS and metro services limited

Coronavirus has made its presence abundantly felt at GHMC headquarters, which has practically remained shut for visitors for the past few days. The usually bustling environs of the head office seemed desolate and the heavy turnout of visitors on various jobs was nearly absent.

At places, posters were stuck outside the cabins of officials, stating visitors are not allowed. Security staff and attendants outside the Commissioner’s office shooed away visitors asking them to sit in the waiting room outside.

At the entrance of the Town Planning wing, which otherwise would be the hub of activity, were pasted instructions for restricted entry of visitors. A guard manning the half-shut gates cautioned all visitors that their time inside was only 10 minutes.

All employees have been supplied with reusable masks, and alcohol-based hand sanitisers are placed in and outside all the cabins.

The security guard standing near the main entrance was seen busy pouring the sanitiser into the hands of everyone entering the premises.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Metro Rail will be totally suspending metro rail services on Sunday in view of the Janata Curfew call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All the L&T Galleria malls near the metro stations will also remain shut, informed MD N.V.S. Reddy.

SCR has informed that only a dozen services will be run on Sunday between Hyderabad-Secunderabad-Lingampalli-Falaknuma from 6 a.m. to 11.15 p.m. in view of Janata Curfew. All other services remain cancelled.