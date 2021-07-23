GHMC forms 324 special monsoon teams

People living in dilapidated buildings urged to vacate

The GHMC has formed 324 special teams with 200 motor pumps to deal with emergency situations of pumping out excess water during the current monsoon season. Besides, close to 3,900 manholes have been repaired, said Mayor Vijaylakshmi on Friday.

The Mayor visited the special control room started at the head office and interacted with the staff and urged citizens to call up 040-21111111 or 100 or reach out through the GHMC app or through the website for any grievance redressal. Already 296 such complaints have been received and most of them have been attended to, she said.

The special teams have been tasked to take up immediate road works, disaster management of shifting people from low-lying areas and so on. A rehabilitation centre has been established in every circle. Officials drawn from the water board, revenue, police, tourism and others have been drafted for the emergency works, she said.

Dilapidated buildings

Meanwhile, the municipal corporation has appealed to people living in 610 dilapidated buildings and also those living in the immediate environs to vacate and move to safer places in view of the incessant rains in the twin cities as there’s a danger of collapse anytime.

Till date, about 175 such buildings have been demolished and another 84 were renovated with necessary repairs. Last year, 231 old structures were demolished and 129 buildings were seized. Barricading of the structures on verge of collapse and counselling people living in them was taken up by the engineering and town planning wings, a press release said.