GHMC demolition drive ahead of monsoon

GHMC has started the process of identification and demolition of dilapidated structures, in view of the threat they pose in the monsoons.

On Tuesday, Town Planning staff carried out the demolition drive and brought down a total of 11 structures at various locations. These structures were almost on the verge of collapse. Demolitions were carried out at Hayatnagar, L.B. Nagar, Begumpet, Secunderabad, Alwal, Qutbullahpur, Kukatpally and Patancheru, among others. Also removed were encroachments and illegally-raised floors.

The corporation has freshly listed a total of 293 structures as dangerous and unfit for stay, and issued notices to the occupants/owners asking them to either take up repairs or vacate the premises.

Together with 484 buildings, which had been listed last year, dilapidated buildings total to 777 in the city. Majority of the structures are in Goshamahal and Begumpet circles, which account for over a third of the total. In these circles too, Begum Bazaar and Secunderabad General Bazaar house the maximum such decrepit buildings which may need to be demolished, say officials. Among all the six zones, Khairatabad and Secunderabad host the maximum number of rickety structures.

“We will demolish buildings listed last year, besides issuing notices to the newly-identified ones. Some of those issued notices have brought structural stability certificates issued by private engineers to counter the assessment by our engineers. We are referring such cases to JNTU for third party assessment,” said Chief City Planner S. Devender Reddy.

Residents and neighbours around the identified structures were being counselled about the dangers involved, they said.