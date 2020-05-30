Hyderabad

GHMC chief’s safety tips for citizens

GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar stressed upon guidelines for citizens to follow post relaxation of lockdown norms to protect oneself and one’s family against COVID-19.

In a statement on Saturday, Mr. Lokesh Kumar said that a lot of movement of people from all walks of life was observed since May 16.

Children below 10 years and elderly over 60 years should avoid going outdoors. One should not leave the house without a mask. Face masks are the first line of defence against COVID-19, the Commissioner said.

A distance of more than six feet should be maintained between any two persons, especially in grocery and other outlets.

All work places should provide hand washing facility and sanitisers. Adequate physical distancing should be maintained among employees. Unnecessary travel should be avoided and in urgency, precautions such as face masks, frequent hand wash, sanitisers and physical distancing, should be ensured while on travel.

Immediate medical care should be sought in case of flu-like symptoms such as cough, sore throat and running nose.

